bp Vice President hails sign language app launch as milestone for inclusion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The main focus of our work is supporting education, protecting the environment, and promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage abroad, said Bahktiyar Aslanbeyli, Vice President for the Caspian region at bp, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the “Azerbaijan Sign Language Application” project, Aslanbeyli emphasized that the launch of the sign language application is a very important milestone.

“This initiative is also closely linked to education. We have reached a significant stage in promoting inclusivity, and it is very encouraging to see young people paying attention to this field. It represents an important step toward integrating individuals who rely on sign language into society. We are very pleased to collaborate with universities on such projects,” Aslanbeyli added.

The Azerbaijani Sign Language Application project involves the development of a mobile application, hosted by the nation's ADA University, to create an interactive platform for learning Azerbaijani Sign Language (AzSL) through lessons, quizzes, and sign recognition. This project is supported by the nation's mobile operator, Nar, and bp company, and it aims to promote inclusivity for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in Azerbaijan by providing a comprehensive and accessible resource for learning AzSL.

