Opening ceremony held for PASHA Holding’s “Əlaçı” Scholarship Program covering 2025-2026 academic year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. On October 5, 2025, the opening ceremony of the “Əlaçı” Scholarship Program, implemented for the fourth time by PASHA Holding and covering the 2025–2026 academic year, was held.



Launched in 2022 as part of PASHA Holding’s corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at fostering the professional growth of the younger generation, the “Əlaçı” program is designed for third- and fourth-year undergraduate students which provides participants with a monthly stipend.



Marking its fourth edition in the 2025–2026 academic year, the program has engaged more than 430 students over the past four years. This year, over 3,180 students applied, and 100 were selected to join the new cohort.



Throughout the program, participants will take part in a three-month personal development marathon, offline training sessions, one-on-one mentorship, career simulations, networking events, and meetings with professionals from PASHA Holding and its group companies. These activities aim to strengthen students’ soft skills and support their overall career growth.