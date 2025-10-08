OTS states back Zangezur Corridor and regional connectivity projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have endorsed efforts to develop and operationalize the Zangezur Corridor, Trend reports.

The decision was reflected in the Gabala Declaration adopted at the 12th OTS Summit held in Gabala on October 7.

"[We] express the support to the ongoing efforts by the member states to operationalize and to develop the Zangezur Corridor, and reaffirm their commitment to use the BakuTbilisi-Kars railway to its maximum potential, and underline the importance of the Trans-Caspian International East-West Middle Corridor, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad for strengthening interregional connectivity and diversifying trade routes between Europe and Asia," the document reads.

The declaration also welcomed the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., concerning the opening of communications routes. The deal will ensure unimpeded connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, unlocking new opportunities for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.