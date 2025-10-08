OTS Gabala Summit signals fresh Turkic integration drive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala is being hailed as the beginning of a new strategic phase in the integration of the Turkic world, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that the summit sent both symbolic and political messages, confirming that Turkic states are now uniting not only through cultural affinity but also around shared geopolitical interests.

“President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the OTS today is not merely a platform for cooperation but is evolving into a distinct power center in global politics. This reflects the Council’s transformation, moving from cultural and economic integration to establishing a unified political and security mechanism,” Garayev said.

He highlighted that President Aliyev’s proposal to hold joint military exercises of Turkic states in Azerbaijan next year is a practical expression of this vision.

“This step demonstrates OTS’s potential to develop a common defense policy. The president also addressed the emerging geopolitical environment in the South Caucasus, noting the progress of the peace agreement with Armenia in Washington and the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, which reflects Azerbaijan’s model of stability based on justice. These developments have created a new diplomatic atmosphere in the region, and Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives serve as an example of a stability model grounded in fairness for the Turkic world,” he added.

Garayev stressed that this model serves as an exemplary experience not only for Azerbaijan but also for other Turkic states, showing that sovereignty, security, and independence can be ensured through national strength and cooperative action.

The analyst also pointed out that the summit emphasized the opening of the Zangezur corridor and the expansion of the Middle Corridor, highlighting practical steps for economic integration within the OTS. Azerbaijan’s role as a transit and energy hub further strengthens the strategic bridge between the West and Asia. Projects such as the Central Asia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe Green Energy Corridor will position Turkic states not only as energy exporters but also as leaders in renewable energy.

Garayev added that the participation of Turkic states in the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is a tangible demonstration of political and moral solidarity.

“Turkic countries are actively involved in rebuilding efforts: the Mirza Ulugbek School in Fuzuli (by Uzbekistan), the Manas School in Aghdam (by Kyrgyzstan), a school in Jabrayil built by Hungary, and the Fuzuli Mosque gifted by Turkmenistan. All of these projects symbolize practical unity. They go beyond reconstruction, representing moral cohesion, mutual respect, and shared identity, showing that Turkic unity is now built on real strategic collaboration rather than just a diplomatic concept,” he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel