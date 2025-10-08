Uzbekistan and Mitsubishi Corporation join forces on investment in energy and industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov, held a meeting with a delegation of Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), headed by Chief Executive Officer Juro Baba, to discuss ongoing and potential investment projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the talks, the parties focused on accelerating the implementation of ongoing projects in the energy sector, as well as developing new joint initiatives based on the principles of public–private partnership (PPP). Both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding cooperation and exploring new investment opportunities in the fields of energy and industry.

Mitsubishi Corporation, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Tokyo, is one of Japan’s largest multinational conglomerates. The company operates in diverse sectors, including energy, industry, mechanical engineering, chemistry, mining, and the production and trade of food and consumer goods. In 2024, Mitsubishi Corporation reported a net profit of $6.9 billion, with an authorized capital of $1.4 billion and a workforce of approximately 62,000 employees