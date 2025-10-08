Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits Türkiye's Ankara

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on a visit to Türkiye to participate in the 12th trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish Defense Ministers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Within the visit to the fraternal country, Colonel General Z.Hasanov is scheduled to hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Ankara.

Following the trilateral meeting, the ministers will sign a joint declaration and issue a statement.