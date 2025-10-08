EIA projects modest rise in U.S. natural gas production in 2026

U.S. natural gas production in the Lower 48 states is expected to increase slightly in 2026, driven primarily by growth in the Appalachia, Permian, and Haynesville regions, according to the latest outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

