Azerbaijan’s top naval officer discusses Caspian security in Russian meeting (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Navy Commanders of the Caspian Sea Littoral States convene in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The meeting, attended by a delegation led by the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov, discussed regional security in the Caspian Sea, military-naval cooperation, organization of joint exercises, and other issues of common interest.

Furthermore, within the framework of the event, negotiations were held on cooperation in the field of hydrography, and attention was paid to the opportunities for enhancing navigation safety in the Caspian Sea, exchanging hydrographic data, and organizing joint research.

The meeting also discussed the expansion of cooperation formats between the Caspian littoral states to increase mutual trust and security.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel