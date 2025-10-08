Azerbaijan breaks ground on ambitious housing plans in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. As part of construction and restoration work in Aghdara and Khojaly, 490 private residential buildings will be repaired, Trend reports.

Thus, design work will be carried out on the ongoing repair of 184 private residential buildings in the villages of Chilidran, Vyangli, Asaghi Oratag, and Heyvali in the Aghdara district, and 306 private residential buildings in the villages of Mehdibeyli, Pirlar, Dashbulag, Badara, Khanabad, and Seyidbayli in the Khojaly district.

According to the information, the Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management in the city of Khankendi, Agderin, and Khojaly districts has already completed the relevant work.

The agency commissioned the above-mentioned work to the limited liability companies (LLC) Promor and Monotech AZ and concluded a contract with them.

Under the contract, a total of 448,900 manats was paid to the LLC for the design and reconstruction of individual residential houses.