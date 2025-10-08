Kyrgyz president reviews progress at Manas Airport expansion project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 8. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov visited Manas International Airport to review the progress of its large-scale modernization project, underscoring plans to transform the country into a key aviation hub in Central Asia, Trend reports.

He was briefed by Manas Samidinov, Chairman of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, on reconstruction works, inspected new airport equipment, and viewed the completed runway repairs. Zhaparov stressed that the airport is the “face of Kyrgyzstan” and a symbol of its international image, noting that national aviation is entering “a new, modern era.”

The Manas upgrade includes runway and taxiway renewal, lighting system modernization, and terminal expansion. Once complete, the airport will meet ICAO Category III standards, making it one of the most advanced in the region.

Over the past two years, Airports of Kyrgyzstan has invested nearly 8.2 billion soms in aviation infrastructure, while Asman Airlines purchased three Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft and plans to acquire two more.

Zhaparov also highlighted progress at regional airports, including new terminals in Osh, Issyk-Kul, and Karakol, and the launch of the major Jalal-Abad International Airport project. He said these developments will strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s role in regional transit and tourism.

The president also noted ongoing efforts to remove the country from the EU aviation “blacklist” and praised aviation workers for their professionalism and contribution to national progress.