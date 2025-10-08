Azerbaijan, Spain discuss promising pathways for bilateral ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Diego Martínez Belío, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, who is visiting Azerbaijan, on October 8, 2025, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, the meeting focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Spain, the importance of political dialogue, cooperation in the economic, energy, tourism, transport, humanitarian, and cultural spheres, as well as regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that relations with Spain are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect, and noted the importance of further developing political dialogue between the two countries and cooperation within international organizations. The sides highlighted the importance of the meetings held last November at COP29 in Baku and this May in Tirana.

In addition, it was noted that the first meeting of the Strategic Economic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Spain, held in Baku in March this year, had become an important platform.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, energy security issues, green energy, and opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport and communications.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his compatriot in detail about the new realities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, the peace process, the results of the historic Washington meeting, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure sustainable development and stability in the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, regular political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Spain. The delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev (Azerbaijan) and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Global Issues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Diego Martínez Belío (Spain).