Uzbekneftegaz pitches big plans to UK’s global financial leaders

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Uzbekneftegaz JSC hosted a meeting with a delegation from Barclays, one of the UK's leading financial institutions, as well as representatives from several international investment companies to discuss the company's activities and plans for the future, Trend reports.

The event brought together major global investors, including Wellington Management, Ashmore Group, JP Morgan Asset Management, TT International Investment Management, William Blair & Company, Magellan Investments, and Arkkan Capital Management.

During the meeting, participants were provided with detailed information on Uzbekneftegaz JSC’s production activities, financial performance, and strategic development priorities.

Investors commended the company’s financial stability and transparent communication practices, underlining the importance of further expanding international collaboration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was proposed to hold the next investment call—an online discussion with investors—in November 2025.