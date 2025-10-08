Croatia calls economic relations with Azerbaijan strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Croatia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and friends, with intensive political dialogue and excellent economic relations, today, the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

"The visit took place this year, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I believe we can be very proud of the achievements we have made over the past three decades.

Croatia recognizes and welcomes Azerbaijan's exceptional economic achievements, as well as the important role it plays not only in the South Caucasus, but also beyond the region," he pointed out.