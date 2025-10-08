Kazakhstan's Tokayev to join several high-level regional events in Dushanbe

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, will visit Dushanbe on October 9-10, Trend reports.

The president is expected to participate in the "Central Asia-Russia" summit and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The second "Central Asia–Russia" summit will take place on October 9. The agenda includes discussions on further cooperation between Russia and the Central Asian countries in a six-party format, covering trade, economic, financial, investment, industrial, logistics, and energy sectors, among others. Following the summit, the parties are expected to approve a joint action plan for 2025-2027.

On October 10, the CIS Heads of State Summit will commence in Dushanbe. The main focus will be on developing trade and investment partnerships and strengthening security across the CIS region. Overall, the summit’s agenda includes more than 10 key issues, and several multilateral agreements are expected to be signed following the meeting.