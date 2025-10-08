Croatia highlights special importance of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Cooperation of Croatia with Azerbaijan in the energy sector is particularly important, the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandrokovic said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

According to him, Croatia and Azerbaijan have reason to be satisfied with their steadily increasing overall trade exchange.

"SOCAR plays a very important role in Croatia's crude oil supply," he pointed out.

To note, Azerbaijan and Croatia engage in a synergistic alliance characterized by mutual strategic interests. The Zagreb Declaration, delineating the strategic partnership and amicable relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Croatia, was executed on 11 March 2013.

Additionally, the Joint Commission facilitating the enhancement of economic synergies between the sovereign entities of Azerbaijan and Croatia serves as a pivotal framework for the advancement of bilateral economic and commercial engagements. The Joint Commission was instantiated in March 2013.

