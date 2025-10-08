Azerbaijan-Croatia intergovernmental joint commission set to hold fourth meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ We commemorated the three meetings of the joint commission for the implementation and promotion of economic cooperation between the governments of Croatia and Azerbaijan today, and the next meeting is planned to be held in Zagreb in 2026, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a joint press conference with her Croatian counterpart Gordan Jandrokovic, Trend reports.

"Croatia is striving to further diversify trade exchange, enhance cooperation between our companies, and further increase mutual investments.

We are pleased that, against the backdrop of decisive steps taken in this direction over the past two years, business and investment forums have been held in Baku and Zagreb," Jandrokovic noted.

Inaugurated in March 2013, the Joint Commission for the Advancement of Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Croatia serves as a pivotal framework for the enhancement of economic and commercial interrelations between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel