Iran spills beans on production numbers from nation's South Pars Gas Company
Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex’s 7th Refinery produced over 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas and processed millions of barrels of condensate during the first half of the year, contributing significantly to the country’s energy supply.
