Croatian Parliament Speaker calls for full-throttle co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Croatia and Azerbaijan, as two partners and friends, must constantly seek new ways to deepen cooperation at all levels, and at today's meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to this goal, Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

“We want to pay special attention to further strengthening parliamentary cooperation,” he stressed.

The Speaker of Parliament added that today's visit to Azerbaijan confirms the Croatian Parliament's readiness to take new steps in this direction in the future:

"Together with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, we want to see closer cooperation between our parliamentary committees and friendship groups.

We know that by uniting our parliaments, we also unite our peoples and, consequently, our cultures."

Gordan Jandroković stated that he invited Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to visit Croatia.

“I hope that we will continue to develop the strategic partnership between Croatia and Azerbaijan and that we will have the honor of hosting her early next year,” the speaker concluded.