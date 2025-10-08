Middle Corridor showcased at TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association (TITR) presented the Middle Corridor at the TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 exhibition, Trend reports.

The 28th Kazakhstan International Transport and Logistics Exhibition — TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 — took place in Almaty from September 30 to October 2. The event was held as part of Kazakhstan Transport Week, which brought together forums, conferences, and the region’s largest transport and logistics exhibition.

The TITR stand attracted particular attention, serving as a key platform for negotiations and business meetings. It was visited by delegations from relevant ministries and major companies, including representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Saudi Arabia, BMF Port Burgas, LojiDer (Turkey’s Association of Logistics Service Providers), among others. TITR members and partners held discussions on the development of the route.

In parallel with the exhibition, the 7th New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum and specialized conferences, including BreakBulk Kazakhstan, were held. During the session “Caspian and Key Challenges of Project Logistics,” Acting Secretary General of TITR Nurgul Zhakupova presented updates on the corridor’s development and its role in international freight transportation.

TITR’s participation in TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 underscored the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in the global transport network and opened new opportunities for expanding international cooperation and implementing joint projects.

The Middle Corridor is a strategic trade and transport route linking Asia and Europe, offering an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and runs through Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The corridor provides a land-based alternative to longer sea routes, connecting East Asia, including China, with Europe.