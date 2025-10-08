Newly discovered Iranian reservoirs likely to ease country’s energy quagmire
Iran’s newly discovered reservoirs in the Pazen oil and gas field are expected to add around 300 billion cubic meters of gas and 200 million barrels of crude oil, helping to ease domestic energy shortages.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy