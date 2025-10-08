Kazakhstan’s Air Astana announces leadership shift, new CEO to take over in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. Peter Foster, CEO and member of Air Astana's board of directors, will step down at the end of March 2026, according to the company's board of directors, Trend reports via Air Astana.

Even after he retires, Foster will keep working with the Group in the role of senior advisor to the board of directors.



At that point, Ibrahim Canliel, who is now the chief financial officer, will take over as CEO. Since joining the Air Astana Group in 2003, Canliel has held many senior commercial positions. Since 2017, he has been the chief financial officer.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank Peter Foster for his outstanding achievement in guiding the company for 20 years, from its post-start-up phase to its position today as Kazakhstan and Central Asia’s leading airline and a respected airline brand throughout the global aviation industry. We welcome Ibrahim Canliel to the position of CEO. His contribution has been immense, and the Board has full confidence that he will lead the company to continued growth and success," Air Astana’s Chairman of the Board, Nurlan Zhakupov, said.

Air Astana is the flag carrier airline of Kazakhstan and one of the largest airline groups in Central Asia and the Caucasus. Established in 2001 and operating since 2002, it offers both full-service flights under the "Air Astana" brand and low-cost services through its subsidiary "FlyArystan." The airline focuses on high standards of safety and customer service, flying a variety of domestic, regional, and international routes.

