Croatia cheers steps made toward normalization, speaker of parliament says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The meeting with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker featured a sincere and constructive exchange of views on various aspects of our bilateral relations, the situation in the neighborhood of Azerbaijan and Croatia, as well as current geopolitical challenges and crises in the security sphere, Croatian Parliament Speaker, Gordan Jandroković said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

“We also discussed the current state of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament emphasized that Croatia strongly supports the progress made in normalizing relations.

"I was pleased to have the opportunity to discuss this topic with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev this morning, as well as the overall potential of our political and economic cooperation.

"I would also like to remind you that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has already paid three official visits to Croatia.

Today, at a meeting with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, I will discuss in more detail the achievements and potential of our bilateral economic and institutional cooperation," Gordan Jandroković noted.