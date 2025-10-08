Kazakhstan, Israel explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. Kazakhstan and Israel discussed ways to promote bilateral relations, Trend reports via Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I spoke with FM of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and congratulated him on his new position. We discussed the talks in Egypt, and I said that we hope to move forward with the implementation of the first phase of President Trump's plan. We want to see our hostages home soon. We also discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between our countries. Minister Kosherbayev wished us a happy Sukkot. I thanked him for that and invited him to visit Israel,’’ Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said.

On September 12, newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan Yoav Bistritskyy presented copies of his credentials to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

To note, the State of Israel and the Republic of Kazakhstan have been cultivating a mutually advantageous diplomatic rapport since the year 1992. Since that juncture, the two nations have sustained robust engagement in the realms of defense and intelligence collaboration. Ninety-five agricultural stakeholders from Kazakhstan, encompassing farmers, managerial personnel, and scientific experts, have undergone specialized training in Israel.

