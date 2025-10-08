Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan's FM holds talks with outgoing Palestinian ambassador

Economy Materials 8 October 2025 17:15 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan's FM holds talks with outgoing Palestinian ambassador
Photo: Baxtiyor Saidov/ X

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with outgoing Palestinian Ambassador Javad Mohammed Awad in Tashkent to express appreciation for his contributions to bilateral relations, the country's Foreign Minister wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“I expressed our sincere appreciation for his efforts in strengthening Uzbekistan–Palestine relations and deepening the friendship between our peoples. Uzbekistan firmly supports the implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with UN resolutions,” Saidov wrote.

He also wished Ambassador Awad continued success in his future endeavors.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more