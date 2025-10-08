Uzbekistan's FM holds talks with outgoing Palestinian ambassador

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with outgoing Palestinian Ambassador Javad Mohammed Awad in Tashkent to express appreciation for his contributions to bilateral relations, the country's Foreign Minister wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“I expressed our sincere appreciation for his efforts in strengthening Uzbekistan–Palestine relations and deepening the friendship between our peoples. Uzbekistan firmly supports the implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with UN resolutions,” Saidov wrote.

He also wished Ambassador Awad continued success in his future endeavors.