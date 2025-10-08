Kyrgyzstan bans export of oil and petroleum products outside EAEU

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 8. Kyrgyz authorities have restricted the export of oil and petroleum products from the country to destinations outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the government.

The amended resolution covers crude oil (TN VED 2709) and petroleum products (TN VED 2710) transported by road and rail. Exceptions have been made for fuel oil and heating oil produced by domestic refineries.

Kyrgyzstan first imposed such export restrictions in March 2021. In August 2024, the ban on RON-80 gasoline and heating oil shipments outside the EAEU was lifted. The latest amendment reinstates broader controls while maintaining limited exceptions for locally refined products.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic alliance including five post-Soviet nations situated in Eurasia. The EAEU possesses a unified integrated market. As of 2023, it comprises 183 million individuals and a gross domestic product over $2.4 trillion. The EAEU promotes the unrestricted flow of goods and services and establishes unified policies in macroeconomics, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, international trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust legislation.

