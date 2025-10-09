Azerbaijan tallies initial housing construction in Fuzuli district's Dovlatyarli village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The first stage of the restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Dovlatyarli village, Fuzuli district, envisages the construction of 450 private residential houses on an area of ​​137 hectares, Leyla Sarabi, the spokesperson for the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to her, the restoration and reconstruction are continuing at full speed.

The project covers a total area of ​​323 hectares and is being implemented in two stages.

Within the first stage, the houses are being built in two-, three-, four-, and five-room variants.

The total living area is about 40,000 square meters.

The social infrastructure of the village is also being built in parallel.

A secondary school for 360 students, a kindergarten for 120 places, and a medical center, as well as an administrative and multifunctional building, are being built.

In addition, it's planned to install a boiler system, transformers, and other engineering structures for schools and kindergartens.

All main utility lines are also being laid in the first stage. 15.6 km of internal roads, 42 km of 35 kV power lines, 45 km of 0.4 kV power lines, 74 km of communication lines, 15.6 km of water supply, 17.8 km of gas lines, and 12.7 km of sewage system are already included in the project.

In the second stage, 269 individual residential houses will be built on an area of ​​​​186 hectares, which will bring the total number of houses in the village to 719 in both stages.

At this juncture, infrastructural elements, including public and commercial edifices, a wellness and athletic complex, a marketplace, a water feature, and an automotive service facility, are concurrently in the pipeline.



In the forthcoming paradigm, the development of multifamily residential structures and communal dining establishments will be strategically implemented within this locale.

This project is being implemented in full accordance with the modern infrastructure concept of the Fuzuli district, on the 'smart village' principles.

The goal is to create both modern living conditions and ensure the socio-economic revitalization of the region.

