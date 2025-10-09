Turkmennebit SC opens tender for equipment and materials procurement
The tender covers the supply of pipes and metal products, general plant, technological and drilling equipment, as well as chemical products and auxiliary materials.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy