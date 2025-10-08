Iranian Chabahar port hits new heights with cargo handling

Cargo loading and unloading at Chabahar port in southeastern Iran increased by 53.5% in the first half of the current Iranian year compared to last year. Container loading grew by 75% year-on-year during the same period. Additionally, non-oil product volumes rose by 87%, while essential product imports surged by 131%.

