Azerbaijan counts up nation's registered commercial entities
Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has 1.65 million registered taxpayers, with 86.9% being individuals and 13.1% legal entities. The total number of taxpayers grew by 4.8% compared to last year, including a 7.2% rise in legal entities. As of October 1, 200,806 commercial entities were registered, with 85% registered electronically.
