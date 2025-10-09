Gazprom gearing up to lay down new gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Russia's Gazprom, mostly in the hands of the state, and Kazakhstan have put pen to paper on a memorandum of cooperation to get the ball rolling on the construction of a new gas pipeline linking the two nations. Trend reports via Gazprom.



The signing took place following a meeting between Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar on the sidelines of the 14th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF-2025).



During the discussions, the stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the potential for enhancing synergies within the gas sector and reiterated their dedication to sustained collaboration in light of Kazakhstan's escalating demand for natural gas resources.



Furthermore, a contractual framework was established delineating the principal parameters for the extended processing of Kazakh gas within the Russian Federation. In accordance with the agreement, hydrocarbons extracted from the Karachaganak reservoir will be subjected to refinement at the Orenburg gas processing facility, which is slated for an upgrade to enhance operational efficiency.

To recall, in 2023, Gazprom and the Government of Kazakhstan signed an Agreement on Strategic Cooperation.

The 14th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF) is a major annual event held in St. Petersburg, Russia, that serves as a platform for discussing the global gas industry's development, showcasing industry innovations, and facilitating business negotiations between top managers from oil and gas companies, government officials, and the scientific community.

