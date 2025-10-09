President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. At the invitation of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Dushanbe on October 9 to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at Dushanbe International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Rustam Emomali, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

Will be updated