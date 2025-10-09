Putin highlights growth in Russian-Tajik trade amid strong bilateral ties

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. During the first seven months of this year, Tajikistan’s trade turnover with Russia grew by over 17 percent, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Trend reports, citing the Kremlin.

"Last year, the trade turnover grew by more than 7 percent, which is a positive trend, and we must certainly maintain it,” he said.

Putin added that while some aspects of the relationship are formal or ceremonial, the substance and depth of bilateral relations fully correspond to these formalities.

“We are fulfilling all agreements and all the fundamental objectives set out in the 1993 Friendship Treaty. Indeed, I fully agree with you that our relations are developing very positively across all areas, as you have just outlined,” he articulated.

He emphasized that trade and economic cooperation continue to advance steadily.

“During this visit, we have planned a series of significant steps. We intend to issue a joint statement that is substantive, not merely declarative. We need to outline our future actions across all areas and set concrete plans. This will undoubtedly be done, as our teams on both sides have prepared thoroughly for this meeting,” the Russian president stressed.

Putin also underscored the imperative of security and defense collaboration, emphasizing the continuous efforts in addressing the multifaceted dynamics within the regional landscape.



In the realm of humanitarian collaboration, Putin articulated a distinct acknowledgment of Tajikistan's engagement with the Russian cultural and linguistic paradigm. He articulated that any contingencies that emerge will be escalated to the apex tier to guarantee the continuous advancement of Russian–Tajik relations across all pivotal domains.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel