ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Kazakhstan is supporting an initiative to create a Joint Logistics Strategy with Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, Aidar Abildabekov, and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Khurram Teshabayev. Discussions included the development of transit routes through Afghanistan, the removal of remaining trade barriers, and the creation of favorable conditions for mutual market access.

From January through August 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached $3 billion, representing significant growth compared to the same period last year. Kazakhstan’s exports rose substantially, maintaining a positive trade balance. Both countries are steadily working toward achieving a mutual trade target of $10 billion.

The 22nd session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation is scheduled to take place in Khiva, Uzbekistan, on October 22–23, 2025. The agenda will cover the approval of new initiatives, the status of ongoing projects, and the identification of new growth opportunities.

Central Asia, under the collaborative leadership of the presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, is transforming into a geostrategic nexus, a vital interface among major countries and regions, positioned centrally at the convergence of global geopolitical and economic dynamics. Kazakhstan's infrastructure and energy exports connect Russia, China, and Europe, whereas Uzbekistan's engagement with South Asia and the Middle East enhances regional connectivity. The bridging function is not solely geographic; it is both political and economic. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as nonaligned entities in a polarized globe, offer venues for communication and collaboration, acting as intermediates that enable engagement among conflicting global interests.

