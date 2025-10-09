Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to boost joint efforts in green energy and agriculture

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met on the sidelines of the Central Asia-Russia Summit and the CIS Council of Heads of State Summit and discussed expanding cooperation in green and agricultural projects, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Tajikistan.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in sustainable energy, industry, and agriculture. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to develop environmentally friendly technologies and joint ventures aimed at increasing production and export of agricultural and industrial goods.

Special attention was given to expanding transport and communication links to support trade connectivity and to promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation through initiatives such as Culture Days and joint events. The leaders emphasized that such partnerships will help advance sustainable development and strengthen long-term friendship between the two nations.

It is noteworthy that Turkmenistan and Tajikistan interact in international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and CIS, as well as in Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State and regional cooperation frameworks incorporating global actors (C5+). Tajik-Turkmen relations are marked by trust, camaraderie, good neighborliness, and significant political and diplomatic links.

