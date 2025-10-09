Latvia set to shift gears and funnel EU funds into bolstering security and infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. On Tuesday, October 7, the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers is gearing up to take a hard look at a proposal from the Ministry of Finance, where it will shake things up with the European Union (EU) Cohesion Policy Program for 2021–2027, rolling out some hefty investments in national security, resilience, and transport infrastructure, Trend reports.

The proposed package of amendments was initially discussed by the government earlier this year and submitted to the European Commission (EC). Following the EC’s summer recommendations under the ReArm Europe initiative, which aims to strengthen the EU’s overall security and defense framework, Latvia has revised the proposal to align with the initiative and make use of its new funding opportunities.

“Latvia is taking advantage of the flexibility provided under the European Commission’s ReArm Europe regulation by redirecting 10 percent of existing EU program funding toward national security and resilience. This approach allows broader use of EU resources for industrial development and mobility while extending the implementation deadline for all program projects by one year—until the end of 2030. This is especially crucial for large-scale infrastructure projects to ensure high-quality completion,” said Minister of Finance Arvils Ašeradens.

The amendments focus on the national priority of strengthening security. In total, 470 million euros—or 10 percent of Latvia’s current EU funding allocation—will be restructured toward security and resilience objectives under ReArm Europe. Previously approved reallocations remain valid but have been refined to fit within new specific support targets.

The breakdown of planned investments includes:

34 million euros for improving industrial capacity in the defense sector;

54.9 million euros for infrastructure supporting renewable energy producers, including the Kundziņsala project;

35 million euros to enhance energy independence;

53.4 million euros for dual-use and civil infrastructure, including projects related to cybersecurity and critical facilities;

245.9 million euros to strengthen mobility and strategic transport infrastructure, including the Rail Baltica link between Riga Airport, Riga Central Station, and Aizkraukle;

46.8 million euros for civil protection improvements, including emergency response and shelter infrastructure.

Additionally, in line with European Commission feedback, 10.6 million euros will be allocated for the reconstruction of the Latvian Oncology Center’s surgical and intensive care units and nearly 9.5 million euros for regional development along Latvia’s external border—including 5 million euros for business infrastructure and 4.5 million euros for school facilities.

Minister Ašeradens emphasized that ongoing monitoring and risk management of EU fund implementation remains a top priority.

“In August, during the thematic committee on EU funds, we agreed with sectoral ministries to re-evaluate implementation progress in October, particularly for measures requiring new Cabinet regulations,” he noted.

The ReArm Europe initiative, launched by the European Commission, empowers EU member states with enhanced latitude to reallocate current EU financial resources—in the context of Latvia, this amounts to 4.2 billion euros earmarked for the 2021–2027 timeframe—aimed at bolstering industrial capabilities and fortifying national resilience.

