Turkmenistan adopts fresh rules for its permanent missions to international organizations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved the Regulation on Permanent Missions of Turkmenistan to International Organizations, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document establishes a unified framework for the activities of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Missions abroad, setting out their status, functions, and responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution and international law. It aims to strengthen the country’s engagement with international partners and make its diplomatic representation more efficient and coordinated.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, the regulation is set to be a feather in Turkmenistan's cap, safeguarding the rights of its citizens overseas while paving the way for foreign policy initiatives that aim to sow the seeds of peace, security, and sustainable development.

Turkmenistan is actively engaged in the operations of 54 international entities and sustains permanent diplomatic missions to 19 of these, encompassing significant global and regional frameworks such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

