CIDC 2025 in Azerbaijan focuses on smart city cyberwarfare simulation as main dish on menu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ Cyberwarfare simulation in smart cities is the main topic of CIDC 2025—Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge cybersecurity festival, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the Azerbaijan State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Tural Mammadov told media on the sidelines of the festival at the Baku Convention Center, Trend reports.

"This event is being held in our country for the second time. In accordance with the relevant instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, a number of steps have been taken to strengthen information security in critical infrastructures. Along with these steps, organizing such events is also one of the main priorities," he explained.

The official noted that in accordance with the instructions given by the head of state in this area—namely, to protect critical infrastructures and ensure their information security—a number of changes and new acts have been adopted in the legislation.

"This allows us to further strengthen information security both in general critical infrastructure facilities and within the framework of the 'smart city' and 'smart village' concepts," he announced.

"On the background stage, 25 teams have already been selected, and they will compete in the final stage.

The event consists of four parts. The first part is training. Here, more than 360 specialists will undergo specially targeted cybersecurity training. These trainings cover very specific areas and are not held in other regular courses and trainings.

The second part is an exhibition—an information security exhibition. New technologies and innovative solutions in the field of cybersecurity are demonstrated here.

The third part is a conference. Interesting topics on smart cities and critical infrastructures will be discussed at the conference. 10 presentations and 5 panel discussions are planned.

The fourth part is a cyberwarfare competition. This year's theme—'Cyberwarfare Simulation in Smart Cities'—wasn't chosen by chance, as it follows from the instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev regarding the security of critical infrastructures and the signed regulatory legal acts. State bodies' and organizations' information security activities are coordinated in this direction," Mammadov also said.

He pointed out that the main goal of this cyberwar simulation is awareness and exchange of experience.

The technologies used within the framework of the 'smart city' and 'smart village' concepts and threats against them are simulated.

"The simulation involves 20 local and five foreign teams. They will fight against cyber threats in a simulated model of Baku city and show their knowledge to analyze and eliminate attacks. The simulation covers very interesting topics, and more detailed information will be provided in the following parts," he added.

