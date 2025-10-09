Kazakhstan extends ban on LPG exports by road and rail

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Kazakhstan has kicked the can down the road, extending the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by road and rail for another six months, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The decision was approved by the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade and Participation in International Economic Organizations of Kazakhstan during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

According to the government, the measure aims to ensure sufficient domestic supply amid the growing number of vehicles using LPG as fuel and the product’s social importance.

The commission also extended for six months the ban on the export of live cattle, including to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), while maintaining the existing quota for the export of up to 120,000 head of small cattle.

In addition, at the initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the commission approved a six-month permit-based procedure for the import of gaming machines into Kazakhstan. The import will be allowed only for entities holding a state license for gambling activities, as part of the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to combat illegal gambling and gambling addiction.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic alliance including five post-Soviet nations situated in Eurasia. The EAEU possesses a unified integrated market. As of 2023, it comprises 183 million individuals and a gross domestic product of over $2.4 trillion. The EAEU promotes the unrestricted flow of goods and services and establishes unified policies in macroeconomics, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, international trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust legislation.

