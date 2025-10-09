Azerbaijan counts up identified missing persons from First Karabakh War times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ As many as 251 people who went missing in the First Karabakh War have been identified, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages Ali Naghiyev said at the international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons," Trend reports.

According to him, information about 187 of them has already been announced, their remains have been returned to their families, and they have been buried in accordance with the requirements of the legislation and national-religious traditions.

The official noted that the names of 14 more identified missing persons will be announced today.

"Information will be provided about our other 50 missing persons after the completion of the relevant investigation, documentation, and legal procedures," he explained.

Naghiyev added that preliminary investigations and anthropological examinations of the remains discovered in the excavations proved that these individuals belonged to Azerbaijanis who went missing in the First Karabakh War.

"Currently, the State Commission is continuing its necessary work to identify the remaining remains discovered," the chairman emphasized.

An international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons" is being held in Baku within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages of Azerbaijan.

