Iranian Bushehr Province tops in nation's product export performance

Bushehr Province ranked first among Iran’s 31 provinces by exporting 15.5 million tons of goods worth $5.7 billion from March 21 to September 22, 2025. Imports totaled 349,000 tons, valued at $1.06 billion during the same period. Major exports included petrochemical products and gas condensate, making up a large share of the $5.7 billion total.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register