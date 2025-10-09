Iranian Bushehr Province tops in nation's product export performance
Bushehr Province ranked first among Iran’s 31 provinces by exporting 15.5 million tons of goods worth $5.7 billion from March 21 to September 22, 2025. Imports totaled 349,000 tons, valued at $1.06 billion during the same period. Major exports included petrochemical products and gas condensate, making up a large share of the $5.7 billion total.
