Uzbekistan, Germany review current project portfolio with KfW and future co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Germany are advancing their partnership through expanded financial and technical cooperation. During recent intergovernmental consultations, the sides reviewed ongoing projects under KfW and GIZ, reaffirming shared priorities in sustainable development, education, healthcare, and green energy, signaling a new stage in bilateral collaboration

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register