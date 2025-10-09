Russia and Tajikistan set ambitious plan to increase trade by 2030

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. Russia remains one of Tajikistan's leading foreign trade partners, President Vladimir Putin said at a briefing following talks with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to the Russian leader, trade turnover between the countries exceeded $1.5 billion in 2024, increasing by more than 7 percent compared to the previous year. Growth continues this year and has already reached 17.3 percent.

“Russia is one of the leading investors in the Tajik economy. There are over 300 enterprises with Russian participation operating in the republic, and the total volume of Russian capital investments exceeds $500 million,” Putin noted.

The president emphasized that the countries have almost completely switched to using national currencies in financial settlements. The share of transactions using rubles and somoni in commercial operations at the end of 2024 amounted to more than 97 percent. Stable channels of credit and banking cooperation are being established, and citizens of both countries can make cross-border transfers through the fast payment system. Russian Mir payment cards are accepted in Tajikistan.

In addition, an intergovernmental commission is actively working to implement economic cooperation programs until 2027. Today, a plan of joint activities was approved, aimed at increasing trade turnover between the countries by 2.5 times by 2030.