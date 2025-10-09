Kazakhstan and CIS. Forging regional unity underpinned by Tokayev’s economic initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. On October 9–10, 2025, a series of major high-level international events will be held in Dushanbe. The capital of Tajikistan will host a summit of heads of state in the Central Asia–Russia format, a meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State, as well as a session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS. These events will serve as a key platform for discussing strategic cooperation, strengthening regional stability, and expanding economic interaction among the participating countries.

Today, Kazakhstan plays an active role within the CIS, strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries. Under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Astana is actively developing trade, transport routes, and modern technologies, becoming one of the key players in regional integration.**

Economic interaction remains a central tool of Kazakhstan’s policy within the Commonwealth. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with CIS countries reached $37.3 billion, up 1.2 percent compared to the previous year.

A key focus continues to be the development of transport and transit potential. Located at the intersection of North–South and East–West routes, Kazakhstan is a vital element of Eurasian logistics. Five international railway corridors and eight road routes pass through the country, carrying nearly 85 percent of transit cargo between Asia and Europe. At the same time, Kazakhstan is actively expanding cooperation with CIS countries in both transport and energy sectors.

One example is the growth of oil supplies via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) route: in 2024, Kazakhstan exported over 1.4 million tons of oil through BTC, with plans to increase this volume to 1.7 million tons in 2025. The Baku–Supsa route is also being considered as another promising export channel.

Kazakhstan is actively promoting joint projects with Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries. A symbol of this cooperation is the “Caspian Green Energy Corridor” initiative, implemented jointly with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, aimed at developing the export potential of renewable energy and reducing the region’s carbon footprint.

The development of international transport routes remains equally important. Recently, within the framework of the New Silk Way business forum, railway companies from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia signed a joint action plan to ensure the uninterrupted operation of transit trains and reduce their travel time. These measures aim to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor, which is becoming a key transport artery not only for CIS countries but also for international partners interested in stable routes from China to Europe.

Acting Secretary-General of the TITR International Association, Nurgul Zhakupova, told Kazakh media that in the first six months of 2025, cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor reached 926,000 tons, which is 6 percent higher than the same period in 2024. Transit through Kazakhstan increased by 65 percent, reaching 262,000 tons, primarily due to container cargo from China. In May 2025, President Tokayev announced plans to double trans-Caspian container shipments over the next three years, reflecting growing interest in the Middle Corridor as a reliable route for international trade. At the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Azerbaijan's Gabala, President Tokayev also invited Turkic states to actively participate in modernizing the infrastructure of air hubs, railway stations, and seaports along this route.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale domestic infrastructure projects. On September 30, the second line of the Dostyk–Moyynty railway was launched, increasing the railway’s capacity from 12 to 60 train pairs per day. These efforts are closely linked to the concept of integrating CIS transport arteries, aimed at creating a unified, coordinated logistics network for fast and uninterrupted movement of goods across the region.

Last year, at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Moscow, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the creation of a “CIS Plus” format to expand the Commonwealth’s regional ties.

Beyond logistics, Kazakhstan is increasingly positioning itself as a central hub for technological and digital solutions within the CIS. At sessions of the CIS Council of Prime Ministers, the country has presented initiatives focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the enhancement of knowledge-sharing in e-government. Kazakhstan also advances the humanitarian dimension of cooperation by fostering development in education, healthcare, and sports. For instance, Almaty has been designated as the CIS Sports Capital for 2026. In healthcare, Astana concentrates on strengthening primary medical care and implementing digital technologies, including telemedicine and AI-based diagnostic solutions.

Thus, Kazakhstan is shaping a new model of interaction within the CIS, emphasizing concrete projects and pragmatic results. Astana is not only maintaining traditional ties with Russia but also developing new transport routes and energy projects in partnership with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Central Asian countries. As a result, Kazakhstan is becoming a connecting link between the Caspian, the Caucasus, and the broader CIS region, strengthening the role of the Middle Corridor and setting the tone for a more flexible and mutually beneficial regional integration.