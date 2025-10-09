Uzbekistan Airways launches direct flights from Andijan to Istanbul

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. Uzbekistan Airways is launching new flights from Andijan to Istanbul, Trend reports.

Commencing on October 27, 2025, the national airline will initiate direct scheduled operations on the Andijan–Istanbul–Andijan corridor, with a biweekly frequency, specifically on Mondays and Thursdays.



At present, Andijan is connected through a network of scheduled air services to key destinations including Saint Petersburg, Moscow (Vnukovo Airport), Novosibirsk (operated by S7 Airlines), Irkutsk (also serviced by S7 Airlines), and Tashkent.



Established in 1992 and strategically positioned at Tashkent International Airport, Uzbekistan Airways boasts a robust fleet comprising 47 aircraft as of June 2025.

