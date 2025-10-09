Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector takes lead in tax revenue for 9M2025
In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan collected around 12.5 billion manat in taxes, exceeding forecasts, with nearly 74 percent of revenues coming from the non-oil and gas sector.
