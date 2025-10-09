Iran moving on with hydrocarbon exploration operations
The National Iranian Oil Company is actively exploring hydrocarbons across five provinces using 2D and 3D methods. Two wells are currently being drilled in Fars, with more exploration planned in four northeastern provinces by March 2026. Officials say the wide scope highlights Iran’s strong potential in the sector.
