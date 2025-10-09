Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
9 October 2025
Bulgaria condemns vandalism of Varna synagogue and Burgas Monument of Gratitude
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria strongly condemns the acts of vandalism against the synagogue in the city of Varna and the Monument of Gratitude in the city of Burgas, which stands as a symbol of recognition for the rescue of Bulgarian Jews during World War II, Trend reports.

"It is completely unacceptable for such deliberate crimes to cast a shadow over Bulgaria’s historical achievements, which the Bulgarian people rightfully take pride in.

Such actions are not characteristic of Bulgarian society and clearly aim to create artificial tension and division among Bulgarian citizens; for this reason, they cannot go unpunished," said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the competent authorities to take all necessary measures promptly to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

