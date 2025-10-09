Kazakhstan ratifies labor agreement with Qatar

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Kazakhstan’s Senate has given the green light to an agreement with Qatar that lays the groundwork for Kazakh workers to find their feet in the Gulf state, creating a solid legal framework for official labor migration, Trend reports via the upper house of the Kazakh parliament.

The agreement sets out mutual obligations between the two countries, under which Qatari employers will cover travel and repatriation costs and provide workers with accommodation, transportation, medical care, and paid leave.

It also introduces a standard employment contract to govern the hiring process and establishes a Joint Committee to coordinate actions and resolve any issues arising from the implementation of the agreement.

The agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Qatar was signed on February 15, 2024, following talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The pact also provides for the creation of a Joint Committee to coordinate efforts, attract qualified workers, and address labor disputes.

