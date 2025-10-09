Azerbaijan, Kuwait explore opportunities for economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. During a working visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to the State of Kuwait, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Kuwait’s Minister of Finance, the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Resources, the Acting Minister for Economic Affairs and Investments, as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Mohsen Al-Muhaizim, Trend reports.

“We presented an overview of Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and highlighted the expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait.

During the discussions, we also explored opportunities for collaboration in trade, tourism, traditional and renewable energy, agriculture, transport, and transit,” Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X.