Bosnia, Norway explore knowledge exchange on digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Kingdom of Norway, Hoda Dedić, met with the Mayor of Oslo, Anne Lindboe, at the Oslo City Hall, Trend reports.

Ambassador Dedić expressed interest in cooperation between the cities of Sarajevo and Oslo through the exchange of knowledge and experience in the fields of digitalization and environmentally friendly urban transport, noting that Oslo has extensive experience in these areas.

Mayor Lindboe welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that Oslo has made significant efforts toward eco-friendly transport and that the city’s entire public transport system now runs exclusively on electricity. She added that Oslo can assist Sarajevo by sharing expertise and through other forms of collaboration. It was agreed that the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Oslo would submit a written concept of cooperation to the Oslo City Council.

Mayor Lindboe inquired about the Bosnian diaspora in Norway and the number of Bosnian citizens living in Oslo. Ambassador Dedić informed her about the recently held first BiH–Nordic Forum in Gothenburg on October 4–5, 2025, highlighting that the Bosnian diaspora is among the best-integrated communities in Norway.

According to available data, there are 105 doctors of Bosnian origin living and working in Norway, with the largest part of the diaspora residing in the southern and southwestern regions of the country.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Lindboe expressed a desire to learn more about the culture of one of the largest communities in Oslo and showed interest in activities promoting Bosnian culture. She also stated her wish to attend any cultural events organized by the embassy or the Bosnian diaspora.